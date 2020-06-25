All apartments in Tempe
Last updated May 27 2020

119 E Riviera Dr

119 East Riviera Drive · No Longer Available
Location

119 East Riviera Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
119 E Riviera Dr Available 08/11/20 5 Bedroom, Pool, Large Yard - Close to ASU! Pool (Mill & Southern) 119 E Riviera Dr - Nice 5 bedroom 2 bath home with diving pool, fireplace, covered patio, and large yard. Near Mill Ave and ASU. Updated. 2 Miles from ASU.

Weekly pool service included, landscape service (semi monthly), refrigerator, washer, dryer, oven and dishwasher will all homes and included in base rent. I have online rent payment ability with no extra fees if paid by bank account.

Renters insurance is required
Application fee $40 per person tenant and / or cosigners
Pets are allowed pet fee is one time before move in $400 fee per pet
Leases beginning summer 2020 will end 7/31/21 (two and three yr leases also available)
Call or Text 480-361-5202 or email: Admin@krkrealty.com

Showing / Viewing Most showings will be in tour format. Please check www.KrkRealty.com for schedule. If you cant make these times or the home you want to see is not listed, please email Admin@KrkRealty.com

Details on Holding a property

Deposit $500 to Krk Realty Trust Account
1. The individual who is going to pay $500 holding deposit to apply online to home at www.krkrealty.com and pay $40 application fee
2. If the home is not on website please send name and email to Admin@KrkRealty.com
3. Once application is received a link will be sent to pay the $500 fee.
When deposit is received you will have 48 hours to have all applications to be received
If your application is approved, you will receive lease agreement to e-sign
1. You will have 7 days to review, sign and deposit the remaining security deposit due
2. Security deposit is equal to one months rent ($250 is a non-refundable processing fee, the balance is refundable based on the condition of the home at time of move out)

Terms:

Once the deposit is received landlord will not process applications from any other groups for 48 hours.
If you do not complete applications or are approved and decide you do not want to rent the property anymore, you will forfeit your $500 deposit.
If you are approved and do not sign the lease with in the 7 days allowed you will forfeit your $500 deposit.
If you are declined to rent the property your $500 deposit will be refunded via check with in 7 days.

Security and Holding Deposit - Security deposit equals one months rent ($250 not refundable, balance is refundable) payable via Krk Realty portal at lease signing payable to KRK Realty Trust Account.

(RLNE2257886)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 119 E Riviera Dr have any available units?
119 E Riviera Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 119 E Riviera Dr have?
Some of 119 E Riviera Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 119 E Riviera Dr currently offering any rent specials?
119 E Riviera Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 119 E Riviera Dr pet-friendly?
No, 119 E Riviera Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 119 E Riviera Dr offer parking?
No, 119 E Riviera Dr does not offer parking.
Does 119 E Riviera Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 119 E Riviera Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 119 E Riviera Dr have a pool?
Yes, 119 E Riviera Dr has a pool.
Does 119 E Riviera Dr have accessible units?
No, 119 E Riviera Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 119 E Riviera Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 119 E Riviera Dr has units with dishwashers.
