117 S HARDY Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

**FULLY REMODELED** 2 bd/1 bath condo w/PRIVATE-FENCED YARD-AREA~SUPER-CLEAN-SUPER-SHARP~LARGE living room, BRAND-NEW WINDOWS, BRAND-NEW FLOORING, BRAND-NEW KITCHEN~Good size bedrooms w/adjacent FULLY-RENOVATED MAIN-BATH~No disappointments~One assigned-covered parking space~UPTOWN-TEMPE-LOCATION-SECOND-TO-NONE!***580 minimum-credit-score, NO evictions in past 3-yrs, 2.5 times-monthly-rent as monthly-income, NO negative background-history, 12-months of verifiable rental-history - IF YOU DO NOT MEET THESE REQUIREMENTS THAT DON'T APPLY***