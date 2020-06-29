All apartments in Tempe
Tempe, AZ
117 S HARDY Drive
Last updated May 30 2019 at 1:59 PM

117 S HARDY Drive

117 South Hardy Drive · No Longer Available
Tempe
Riverside
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Pool
Pet Friendly Places
Location

117 South Hardy Drive, Tempe, AZ 85281
Riverside

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
**FULLY REMODELED** 2 bd/1 bath condo w/PRIVATE-FENCED YARD-AREA~SUPER-CLEAN-SUPER-SHARP~LARGE living room, BRAND-NEW WINDOWS, BRAND-NEW FLOORING, BRAND-NEW KITCHEN~Good size bedrooms w/adjacent FULLY-RENOVATED MAIN-BATH~No disappointments~One assigned-covered parking space~UPTOWN-TEMPE-LOCATION-SECOND-TO-NONE!***580 minimum-credit-score, NO evictions in past 3-yrs, 2.5 times-monthly-rent as monthly-income, NO negative background-history, 12-months of verifiable rental-history - IF YOU DO NOT MEET THESE REQUIREMENTS THAT DON'T APPLY***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 117 S HARDY Drive have any available units?
117 S HARDY Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 117 S HARDY Drive have?
Some of 117 S HARDY Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 117 S HARDY Drive currently offering any rent specials?
117 S HARDY Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 117 S HARDY Drive pet-friendly?
No, 117 S HARDY Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 117 S HARDY Drive offer parking?
Yes, 117 S HARDY Drive offers parking.
Does 117 S HARDY Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 117 S HARDY Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 117 S HARDY Drive have a pool?
No, 117 S HARDY Drive does not have a pool.
Does 117 S HARDY Drive have accessible units?
No, 117 S HARDY Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 117 S HARDY Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 117 S HARDY Drive has units with dishwashers.
