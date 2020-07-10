1159 E Vaughn St

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking pool dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/0d30174027 ---- ***Available to see 05/21/2019*** *More features .One level townhouse .Living room has vaulted ceiling and ceiling fans .Dining room with tile floor .Kitchen with tile floors, refrigerator, dishwasher, disposal, range/oven .Washer/dryer included, located in the kitchen .Master bedroom has a ceiling fan .HOA manages front yard .Covered parking .Storage room .Community pool *Security Deposits: ?$850.00 Refundable ?$300.00 Non-refundable redecorating fee * 1 small dog allowed for an additional $30 per month. Sorry, no cats are permitted. . This property owner does not participate in Section 8 housing programs. . Lease start date must be within 10 days of application approval if vacant property. . $100 non-refundable administration fee due at time of deposit. . An additional 4% monthly administration fee is added to all rental payments. . On-time rental payments are required to be made through on-line payment center to avoid payment processing fee of $15. * Applications that are submitted before the scheduled viewing date are not reviewed or processed. . Please schedule a viewing date and time according to the available viewing calendar. . Once you have viewed the inside of the property please submit the application for anyone 18years and older who will be living at the property. .We process the applications in the order we received them completed. Thank you. * Self guiding showing , please secure the home after viewing and place key back in the lockbox.