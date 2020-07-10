All apartments in Tempe
Last updated June 8 2019 at 9:56 PM

1159 E Vaughn St

1159 East Vaughn Street · No Longer Available
Location

1159 East Vaughn Street, Tempe, AZ 85283
Bradley Manor

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
pool
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/0d30174027 ---- ***Available to see 05/21/2019*** *More features .One level townhouse .Living room has vaulted ceiling and ceiling fans .Dining room with tile floor .Kitchen with tile floors, refrigerator, dishwasher, disposal, range/oven .Washer/dryer included, located in the kitchen .Master bedroom has a ceiling fan .HOA manages front yard .Covered parking .Storage room .Community pool *Security Deposits: ?$850.00 Refundable ?$300.00 Non-refundable redecorating fee * 1 small dog allowed for an additional $30 per month. Sorry, no cats are permitted. . This property owner does not participate in Section 8 housing programs. . Lease start date must be within 10 days of application approval if vacant property. . $100 non-refundable administration fee due at time of deposit. . An additional 4% monthly administration fee is added to all rental payments. . On-time rental payments are required to be made through on-line payment center to avoid payment processing fee of $15. * Applications that are submitted before the scheduled viewing date are not reviewed or processed. . Please schedule a viewing date and time according to the available viewing calendar. . Once you have viewed the inside of the property please submit the application for anyone 18years and older who will be living at the property. .We process the applications in the order we received them completed. Thank you. * Self guiding showing , please secure the home after viewing and place key back in the lockbox.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1159 E Vaughn St have any available units?
1159 E Vaughn St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1159 E Vaughn St have?
Some of 1159 E Vaughn St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1159 E Vaughn St currently offering any rent specials?
1159 E Vaughn St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1159 E Vaughn St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1159 E Vaughn St is pet friendly.
Does 1159 E Vaughn St offer parking?
Yes, 1159 E Vaughn St offers parking.
Does 1159 E Vaughn St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1159 E Vaughn St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1159 E Vaughn St have a pool?
Yes, 1159 E Vaughn St has a pool.
Does 1159 E Vaughn St have accessible units?
No, 1159 E Vaughn St does not have accessible units.
Does 1159 E Vaughn St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1159 E Vaughn St has units with dishwashers.

