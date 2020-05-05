1155 West Elliot Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities 24hr gym parking pool trash valet yoga

Hi all,

We will cover one months rent and utilities!!! 1 month rent FREE

Anyone interested in subletting a luxury rental in Tempe from April? It is a great community right next to Costco and opposite to Walmart and ton other shopping and restaurants. The apartment is a 2bedroom 2bath in the 3rd floor.

This is a great community, a real luxury rental. You will love this apartment. It has split floor plan and a fancy island with pendant lights. Has valet trash service. Very prompt in maintenance requests and a great gated community. Resort style pool. Free kick boxing classes on Tuesdays, Free yoga class on Thursdays and Free HIIT training on Saturdays. 24/7 Gym. Costco and Walmart are literally 2 minutes away. One covered parking. Apartment is on the 3rd floor. In unit laundry.