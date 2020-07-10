1150 E Orange Sreet

Amenities

TEMPE -- AVAILABLE 3/22 .. Awesome upgraded and remodeled (1)bed (1)bath in prime Tempe location right by ASU! Very clean! This great one bedroom features newer paint, ceiling fans, newer kitchen cabinets and kitchen appliances! This unit is two floors kitchen and living area down stairs and bedroom and bathroom upstairs. Great tile flooring throughout the down stairs area very easy to clean and keeps home cooler and bills lower.



PLEASE READ THIS:



PET RESTRICTIONS: No Aggressive or Dangerous Dog Breeds, specific breeds are listed in our rental criteria https://www.leaseaz.com/pdf/Terms%20Of%20Application%205.1.18.pdf?v4



SMOKING: No smoking is allowed on the premises



SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS:



Register for a Self-Guided Tour



Receive txt or email confirmation



On the day of your visit receive a CODE to retrieve key from electronic lock box



APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS:



GO TO: https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/servicestarrealty/tenantApplication.action



Ensure that you have all the required documents handy and ready to attach to application



Complete the Online Application Form



Pay the Application Fee with credit or debit card



More Information:



AREA INFORMATION: Tempe



FLOORING:Tile



GARAGE/PARKING: 1 covered space



KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED:oven, refrigerator, onsite laundry



PROPERTY TYPE: townhome



UTILITIES INCLUDED: water/trash/sewer



YEAR BUILT:1962



YARD:n/a



Additional Amenities:



Application, Lease Terms, and Fees



MOVE-IN FEE: $195 Lease Administration Fee, $50 Pet Application Fee where applicable



HOLD FEE/EARNEST MONEY: Equals one month rent and it is due within 24 hours of application accepted.



ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT: $19 monthly admin fee, $20 monthly pet fee per pet and city sales tax.



Application Fee: Non-Refundable, $55/adult



APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 3 business days



LEASE LENGTH: 1 year or 2 years



LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: Not Available



SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: None



HOA Instructions



HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES:



HOA FEE: Paid for by the owner



PROPERTY MANAGER: Tiffany



All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.



Tenant to verify all material facts including but not limited to room sizes, utilities, schools, HOA rules, community amenities, fees and costs, etc.



