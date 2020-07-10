All apartments in Tempe
Last updated March 22 2019 at 5:25 AM

1150 E Orange Sreet

1150 East Orange Street · No Longer Available
Location

1150 East Orange Street, Tempe, AZ 85281

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9689106026 ----
TEMPE -- AVAILABLE 3/22 .. Awesome upgraded and remodeled (1)bed (1)bath in prime Tempe location right by ASU! Very clean! This great one bedroom features newer paint, ceiling fans, newer kitchen cabinets and kitchen appliances! This unit is two floors kitchen and living area down stairs and bedroom and bathroom upstairs. Great tile flooring throughout the down stairs area very easy to clean and keeps home cooler and bills lower.

PLEASE READ THIS:

PET RESTRICTIONS: No Aggressive or Dangerous Dog Breeds, specific breeds are listed in our rental criteria https://www.leaseaz.com/pdf/Terms%20Of%20Application%205.1.18.pdf?v4

SMOKING: No smoking is allowed on the premises

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS:

Register for a Self-Guided Tour

Receive txt or email confirmation

On the day of your visit receive a CODE to retrieve key from electronic lock box

APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS:

GO TO: https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/servicestarrealty/tenantApplication.action

Ensure that you have all the required documents handy and ready to attach to application

Complete the Online Application Form

Pay the Application Fee with credit or debit card

More Information:

AREA INFORMATION: Tempe

FLOORING:Tile

GARAGE/PARKING: 1 covered space

KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED:oven, refrigerator, onsite laundry

PROPERTY TYPE: townhome

UTILITIES INCLUDED: water/trash/sewer

YEAR BUILT:1962

YARD:n/a

Additional Amenities:

Application, Lease Terms, and Fees

MOVE-IN FEE: $195 Lease Administration Fee, $50 Pet Application Fee where applicable

HOLD FEE/EARNEST MONEY: Equals one month rent and it is due within 24 hours of application accepted.

ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT: $19 monthly admin fee, $20 monthly pet fee per pet and city sales tax.

Application Fee: Non-Refundable, $55/adult

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 3 business days

LEASE LENGTH: 1 year or 2 years

LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: Not Available

SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: None

HOA Instructions

HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES:

HOA FEE: Paid for by the owner

PROPERTY MANAGER: Tiffany

All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.

Tenant to verify all material facts including but not limited to room sizes, utilities, schools, HOA rules, community amenities, fees and costs, etc.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1150 E Orange Sreet have any available units?
1150 E Orange Sreet doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1150 E Orange Sreet have?
Some of 1150 E Orange Sreet's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1150 E Orange Sreet currently offering any rent specials?
1150 E Orange Sreet is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1150 E Orange Sreet pet-friendly?
Yes, 1150 E Orange Sreet is pet friendly.
Does 1150 E Orange Sreet offer parking?
Yes, 1150 E Orange Sreet offers parking.
Does 1150 E Orange Sreet have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1150 E Orange Sreet does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1150 E Orange Sreet have a pool?
No, 1150 E Orange Sreet does not have a pool.
Does 1150 E Orange Sreet have accessible units?
No, 1150 E Orange Sreet does not have accessible units.
Does 1150 E Orange Sreet have units with dishwashers?
No, 1150 E Orange Sreet does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
