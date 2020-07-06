Rent Calculator
Last updated January 9 2020 at 12:05 AM
1146 E MARNY Road
1146 East Marny Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1146 East Marny Road, Tempe, AZ 85281
North Tempe-Indian Bend
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
4 bedroom, 2 bath, pool, inside laundry. recently renovated.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1146 E MARNY Road have any available units?
1146 E MARNY Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Tempe, AZ
.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Tempe Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1146 E MARNY Road have?
Some of 1146 E MARNY Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1146 E MARNY Road currently offering any rent specials?
1146 E MARNY Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1146 E MARNY Road pet-friendly?
No, 1146 E MARNY Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Tempe
.
Does 1146 E MARNY Road offer parking?
No, 1146 E MARNY Road does not offer parking.
Does 1146 E MARNY Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1146 E MARNY Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1146 E MARNY Road have a pool?
Yes, 1146 E MARNY Road has a pool.
Does 1146 E MARNY Road have accessible units?
No, 1146 E MARNY Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1146 E MARNY Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1146 E MARNY Road has units with dishwashers.
