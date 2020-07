Amenities

on-site laundry parking walk in closets air conditioning range oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven range walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Clean, oversized Studio units with large modern bathrooms, efficient kitchens, and individually controlled AC units. On-site laundry room and off street parking. Located in the heart of Tempe only a short walk to ASU.

Clean Quiet single story property featuring large studio units, on site laundry and off street parking located in the heart of Tempe