All apartments in Tempe
Find more places like 1138 East Alameda Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tempe, AZ
/
1138 East Alameda Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1138 East Alameda Drive

1138 East Alameda Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tempe
See all
Hughes Acres
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1138 East Alameda Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282
Hughes Acres

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
SPECIAL: Move in prior to October 1st and receive October Rent Free! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. This 4 bedroom 2 bath, 1,853 sf home is located in Tempe, AZ. This home features hardwood and tiled floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, kitchen with stainless steel appliances, dining area and car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time. Arizona residents may be subject to local taxes and processing fees.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1138 East Alameda Drive have any available units?
1138 East Alameda Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1138 East Alameda Drive have?
Some of 1138 East Alameda Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1138 East Alameda Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1138 East Alameda Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1138 East Alameda Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1138 East Alameda Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1138 East Alameda Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1138 East Alameda Drive offers parking.
Does 1138 East Alameda Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1138 East Alameda Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1138 East Alameda Drive have a pool?
No, 1138 East Alameda Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1138 East Alameda Drive have accessible units?
No, 1138 East Alameda Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1138 East Alameda Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1138 East Alameda Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Tempe Metro by Mark-Taylor
1811 E Apache Blvd
Tempe, AZ 85281
Sonesta On University
1975 E University Dr
Tempe, AZ 85281
Willowcreek
2020 E Broadway Rd
Tempe, AZ 85282
MetroPointe
7017 S Priest Dr
Tempe, AZ 85283
Hidden Glen
818 W 3rd St
Tempe, AZ 85281
Omnia Baseline
1145 W Baseline Rd
Tempe, AZ 85283
Omnia on McClintock
1701 E Don Carlos Ave
Tempe, AZ 85281
Tides on 5th
805 W Brown St
Tempe, AZ 85281

Similar Pages

Tempe 1 BedroomsTempe 2 Bedrooms
Tempe Apartments with ParkingTempe Pet Friendly Places
Tempe Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown TempeRiverside
SunsetHoldeman
North Tempe Indian BendHughes Acres

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeRio Salado College
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Paradise Valley Community College