1137 E Orange Street

Welcome home to ReNue on Orange in beautiful Tempe, Arizona! We are conveniently located near everything exciting and enjoyable that Tempe has to offer. You can walk to the ASU campus, spend a fun-filled day at the Mill Avenue District which features more than 100 retail shops, restaurants, nightclubs, art museums and libraries, root for your team at a local sports bar or be entertained at the ASU Gammage auditorium. Immerse yourself in the sun at Tempe Town Lake or Tempe Beach Park.

We offer one and two bedroom homes with stainless steel appliances and plush carpeting. Our community amenities include on-site maintenance, gated community, two shimmering swimming pools, and close to Phoenix Light Rail Station and ASU Campus.

Give us a call to schedule your personal tour, we would love to show you our stunning community and dazzling apartment homes.