1137 E Orange Street
Last updated April 23 2020 at 4:13 AM

1137 E Orange Street

1137 East Orange Street · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1137 East Orange Street, Tempe, AZ 85281

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$849

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 820 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

stainless steel
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Welcome home to ReNue on Orange in beautiful Tempe, Arizona! We are conveniently located near everything exciting and enjoyable that Tempe has to offer. You can walk to the ASU campus, spend a fun-filled day at the Mill Avenue District which features more than 100 retail shops, restaurants, nightclubs, art museums and libraries, root for your team at a local sports bar or be entertained at the ASU Gammage auditorium. Immerse yourself in the sun at Tempe Town Lake or Tempe Beach Park.
We offer one and two bedroom homes with stainless steel appliances and plush carpeting. Our community amenities include on-site maintenance, gated community, two shimmering swimming pools, and close to Phoenix Light Rail Station and ASU Campus.
Give us a call to schedule your personal tour, we would love to show you our stunning community and dazzling apartment homes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1137 E Orange Street have any available units?
1137 E Orange Street has a unit available for $849 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
Is 1137 E Orange Street currently offering any rent specials?
1137 E Orange Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1137 E Orange Street pet-friendly?
No, 1137 E Orange Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 1137 E Orange Street offer parking?
No, 1137 E Orange Street does not offer parking.
Does 1137 E Orange Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1137 E Orange Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1137 E Orange Street have a pool?
Yes, 1137 E Orange Street has a pool.
Does 1137 E Orange Street have accessible units?
No, 1137 E Orange Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1137 E Orange Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1137 E Orange Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1137 E Orange Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1137 E Orange Street does not have units with air conditioning.
