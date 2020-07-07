Rent Calculator
All apartments in Tempe
Find more places like 1134 E BROADMOR Drive.
1134 E BROADMOR Drive
Last updated May 17 2020 at 11:14 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1134 E BROADMOR Drive
1134 East Broadmor Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1134 East Broadmor Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282
Hughes Acres
Amenities
patio / balcony
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1134 E BROADMOR Drive have any available units?
1134 E BROADMOR Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Tempe, AZ
.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Tempe Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1134 E BROADMOR Drive have?
Some of 1134 E BROADMOR Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, fireplace, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1134 E BROADMOR Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1134 E BROADMOR Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1134 E BROADMOR Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1134 E BROADMOR Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Tempe
.
Does 1134 E BROADMOR Drive offer parking?
No, 1134 E BROADMOR Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1134 E BROADMOR Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1134 E BROADMOR Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1134 E BROADMOR Drive have a pool?
No, 1134 E BROADMOR Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1134 E BROADMOR Drive have accessible units?
No, 1134 E BROADMOR Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1134 E BROADMOR Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1134 E BROADMOR Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
