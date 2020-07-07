All apartments in Tempe
Last updated May 17 2020 at 11:14 PM

1134 E BROADMOR Drive

1134 East Broadmor Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1134 East Broadmor Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282
Hughes Acres

Amenities

patio / balcony
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1134 E BROADMOR Drive have any available units?
1134 E BROADMOR Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1134 E BROADMOR Drive have?
Some of 1134 E BROADMOR Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, fireplace, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1134 E BROADMOR Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1134 E BROADMOR Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1134 E BROADMOR Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1134 E BROADMOR Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 1134 E BROADMOR Drive offer parking?
No, 1134 E BROADMOR Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1134 E BROADMOR Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1134 E BROADMOR Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1134 E BROADMOR Drive have a pool?
No, 1134 E BROADMOR Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1134 E BROADMOR Drive have accessible units?
No, 1134 E BROADMOR Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1134 E BROADMOR Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1134 E BROADMOR Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

