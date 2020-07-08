All apartments in Tempe
Find more places like 1128 West Fremont Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tempe, AZ
/
1128 West Fremont Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1128 West Fremont Drive

1128 West Fremont Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tempe
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1128 West Fremont Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282
Baseline Hardy

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,303 sf home is located in Tempe, AZ. This home features tiled floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, kitchen with black appliances, dining area and 2 car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in pool, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time. Arizona residents may be subject to local taxes and processing fees.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1128 West Fremont Drive have any available units?
1128 West Fremont Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1128 West Fremont Drive have?
Some of 1128 West Fremont Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1128 West Fremont Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1128 West Fremont Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1128 West Fremont Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1128 West Fremont Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1128 West Fremont Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1128 West Fremont Drive offers parking.
Does 1128 West Fremont Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1128 West Fremont Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1128 West Fremont Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1128 West Fremont Drive has a pool.
Does 1128 West Fremont Drive have accessible units?
No, 1128 West Fremont Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1128 West Fremont Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1128 West Fremont Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Palms on Scottsdale
1535 N Scottsdale Rd
Tempe, AZ 85281
Novel Rio
701 West Rio Salado Parkway
Tempe, AZ 85281
Granada Lakes
5701 S Rural Rd
Tempe, AZ 85283
Emerson Mill Avenue by Mark-Taylor
101 W 5th St
Tempe, AZ 85281
La Cresenta
1025 E Orange St
Tempe, AZ 85281
Villatree Apartments
1750 S Price Rd
Tempe, AZ 85281
Tides on Lemon
1224 East Lemon Street
Tempe, AZ 85281
San Portella
2155 S 55th St
Tempe, AZ 85282

Similar Pages

Tempe 1 BedroomsTempe 2 Bedrooms
Tempe Apartments with ParkingTempe Pet Friendly Places
Tempe Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown TempeRiverside
SunsetHoldeman
North Tempe Indian BendHughes Acres

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeRio Salado College
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Paradise Valley Community College