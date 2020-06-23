All apartments in Tempe
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1128 West Dunbar Drive

1128 West Dunbar Drive
Location

1128 West Dunbar Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282
Baseline Hardy

Amenities

Available TODAY!!!! Cozy 3 bedroom with 2 bath in Tempe. This home features a great kitchen with countertops, appliances, and lots of cabinets. Great family room. Spacious bedrooms & bathrooms. Blinds and closets throughout. Tile & wood flooring in all the right places. Washer dryer is AS-IS. THEY WILL NOT BE REPLACED OR REPAIRED**** Backyard has a swing and beautiful trees and grass.**LANDSCAPING INCLUDED IN PRICE** This property is in a beautiful community. Close to fine dining, shopping, and great schools. Easy access to multiple freeways!

Contact our leasing department today for more information. The application is available online at www.onqpmrentals.com

Fee Structure:

- Security Deposit is equal to 1 month's rent (75% refundable)

- $45 application fee per adult (18+)

- $250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply (UNDER 50 LBS)

- $200 one time lease signing fee due at move in 12-month lease term minimum

- 3.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

- Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1128 West Dunbar Drive have any available units?
1128 West Dunbar Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
Is 1128 West Dunbar Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1128 West Dunbar Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1128 West Dunbar Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1128 West Dunbar Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1128 West Dunbar Drive offer parking?
No, 1128 West Dunbar Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1128 West Dunbar Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1128 West Dunbar Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1128 West Dunbar Drive have a pool?
No, 1128 West Dunbar Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1128 West Dunbar Drive have accessible units?
No, 1128 West Dunbar Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1128 West Dunbar Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1128 West Dunbar Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1128 West Dunbar Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1128 West Dunbar Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
