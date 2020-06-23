1128 West Dunbar Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available TODAY!!!! Cozy 3 bedroom with 2 bath in Tempe. This home features a great kitchen with countertops, appliances, and lots of cabinets. Great family room. Spacious bedrooms & bathrooms. Blinds and closets throughout. Tile & wood flooring in all the right places. Washer dryer is AS-IS. THEY WILL NOT BE REPLACED OR REPAIRED**** Backyard has a swing and beautiful trees and grass.**LANDSCAPING INCLUDED IN PRICE** This property is in a beautiful community. Close to fine dining, shopping, and great schools. Easy access to multiple freeways!



Contact our leasing department today for more information. The application is available online at www.onqpmrentals.com



Fee Structure:



- Security Deposit is equal to 1 month's rent (75% refundable)



- $45 application fee per adult (18+)



- $250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply (UNDER 50 LBS)



- $200 one time lease signing fee due at move in 12-month lease term minimum



- 3.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee



- Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)



*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.