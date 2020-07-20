1B1B. 702Square feet. For sublease. 800/month Some furniture included. You can continue the lease at a price of 899/responsibleth. Everything is included except for 💡electricity. Large bedroom with balcony. 20 minutes 🚶 walking from ASU.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1123 E Apache Blvd have any available units?
1123 E Apache Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
Is 1123 E Apache Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
1123 E Apache Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.