All apartments in Tempe
Find more places like 1123 E Apache Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tempe, AZ
/
1123 E Apache Blvd
Last updated March 30 2019 at 9:04 AM

1123 E Apache Blvd

1123 East Apache Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tempe
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1123 East Apache Boulevard, Tempe, AZ 85281

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
1B1B. 702Square feet. For sublease. 800/month
Some furniture included. You can continue the lease at a price of 899/responsibleth.
Everything is included except for &#128161;electricity.
Large bedroom with balcony. 20 minutes &#128694; walking from ASU.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1123 E Apache Blvd have any available units?
1123 E Apache Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
Is 1123 E Apache Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
1123 E Apache Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1123 E Apache Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 1123 E Apache Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 1123 E Apache Blvd offer parking?
No, 1123 E Apache Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 1123 E Apache Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1123 E Apache Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1123 E Apache Blvd have a pool?
No, 1123 E Apache Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 1123 E Apache Blvd have accessible units?
No, 1123 E Apache Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 1123 E Apache Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1123 E Apache Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1123 E Apache Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 1123 E Apache Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Palms on Scottsdale
1535 N Scottsdale Rd
Tempe, AZ 85281
Camden Sotelo
615 E Weber Dr
Tempe, AZ 85281
Vela
555 N. College Ave
Tempe, AZ 85281
Omnia Baseline
1145 W Baseline Rd
Tempe, AZ 85283
Omnia on McClintock
1701 E Don Carlos Ave
Tempe, AZ 85281
The Fleetwood
1275 E University Dr
Tempe, AZ 85281
Murietta at ASU
1717 S Dorsey Ln
Tempe, AZ 85281
Broadstone Grand
1003 West Washington Street
Tempe, AZ 85281

Similar Pages

Tempe 1 BedroomsTempe 2 Bedrooms
Tempe Apartments with ParkingTempe Apartments with Pools
Tempe Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown TempeRiversideSunset
AlegreHoldemanNorth Tempe College
University HeightsNorth Tempe Indian Bend

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeRio Salado College
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Paradise Valley Community College