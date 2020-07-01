All apartments in Tempe
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:40 AM

1120 E Carter Dr

1120 East Carter Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1120 East Carter Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
4 Bedroom Home near E Baseline Rd and S Rural Rd! - Text RENT ME 225 to 555-888 For Instant Information on Viewing, Qualifying, Pets & Applying!

Swimming Pool!
Pool Service Included!
Single Story Home!
2 Car Garage!
Refrigerated Air!
Front Yard Desert Landscaping!
Enclosed Front Porch!
Back Yard Desert Landscaping with Covered Extended Back Patio!
Ceiling Fans!
2 Living Spaces!
Dining Area!
Breakfast Bar!
New Luxury Vinyl Plank Flooring!
Tile!
Hardwood Floors!
New Paint!
Laundry Room!
Double Lavs in Guest!
Double Paned Energy Efficient Windows!
Alley Access!
$200 Lease Fee
City of Tempe Transaction Privilege Tax Rate 1.80%
Management Fee 3%

(RLNE5337430)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1120 E Carter Dr have any available units?
1120 E Carter Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1120 E Carter Dr have?
Some of 1120 E Carter Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1120 E Carter Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1120 E Carter Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1120 E Carter Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1120 E Carter Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1120 E Carter Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1120 E Carter Dr offers parking.
Does 1120 E Carter Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1120 E Carter Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1120 E Carter Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1120 E Carter Dr has a pool.
Does 1120 E Carter Dr have accessible units?
No, 1120 E Carter Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1120 E Carter Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1120 E Carter Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

