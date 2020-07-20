All apartments in Tempe
Last updated May 22 2019 at 2:05 AM

112 E TULANE Drive

112 East Tulane Drive · No Longer Available
Location

112 East Tulane Drive, Tempe, AZ 85283
Kiwanis Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Great location! Across from Kiwanis Park. Nicely updated kitchen. Large pantry. Separate living & family rooms. Huge back yard with RV gate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 112 E TULANE Drive have any available units?
112 E TULANE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 112 E TULANE Drive have?
Some of 112 E TULANE Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 112 E TULANE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
112 E TULANE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 112 E TULANE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 112 E TULANE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 112 E TULANE Drive offer parking?
No, 112 E TULANE Drive does not offer parking.
Does 112 E TULANE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 112 E TULANE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 112 E TULANE Drive have a pool?
No, 112 E TULANE Drive does not have a pool.
Does 112 E TULANE Drive have accessible units?
No, 112 E TULANE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 112 E TULANE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 112 E TULANE Drive has units with dishwashers.
