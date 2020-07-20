Rent Calculator
112 E TULANE Drive
112 E TULANE Drive
112 East Tulane Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
112 East Tulane Drive, Tempe, AZ 85283
Kiwanis Park
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Great location! Across from Kiwanis Park. Nicely updated kitchen. Large pantry. Separate living & family rooms. Huge back yard with RV gate.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 112 E TULANE Drive have any available units?
112 E TULANE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Tempe, AZ
.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Tempe Rent Report
.
What amenities does 112 E TULANE Drive have?
Some of 112 E TULANE Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 112 E TULANE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
112 E TULANE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 112 E TULANE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 112 E TULANE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Tempe
.
Does 112 E TULANE Drive offer parking?
No, 112 E TULANE Drive does not offer parking.
Does 112 E TULANE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 112 E TULANE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 112 E TULANE Drive have a pool?
No, 112 E TULANE Drive does not have a pool.
Does 112 E TULANE Drive have accessible units?
No, 112 E TULANE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 112 E TULANE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 112 E TULANE Drive has units with dishwashers.
