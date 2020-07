Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse pool hot tub

: Premier Location!!!! This condominium has just been remodeled with all new tile throughout, new stainless steel appliances and just painted. This is one of the nicest units in the complex. Walk to ASU, shopping, nightlife within 5-15 minutes, making this an outstanding location to live. Community includes pool, spa and clubhouse. Walk in Closet and includes washer & dryer. Welcome Home!