All apartments in Tempe
Find more places like 1111 E University Dr Unit 240.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tempe, AZ
/
1111 E University Dr Unit 240
Last updated February 7 2020 at 12:17 PM

1111 E University Dr Unit 240

1111 West University Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tempe
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1111 West University Drive, Tempe, AZ 85281
Gililland

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
gym
pool
pool table
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
fire pit
gym
pool
pool table
hot tub
1 BEDROOM 1 BATH CONDO WITHIN WALKING DISTANCE OF ASU & DOWNTOWN TEMPE! - This 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo is in an unbeatable location within walking/biking distance of ASU and all that downtown Tempe has to offer! Unit features tile floors in high traffic areas and carpet in bedrooms, and includes all kitchen appliances + stacked washer/dryer. Walk-in closet in bedroom. Living room has arcadia doors with access to your private balcony. Well maintained complex with community pool and spa, lush landscaping and a quiet atmosphere. Perfect location for ASU students and faculty! Spacious clubhouse with kitchen, pool table, firepit and exercise equipment. *SORRY, NO PETS ALLOWED AT THIS PROPERTY PER THE HOA*

FOR ELECTRONIC APPLICATION, VISIT:www.EandGRealEstate.com
Rent - $895 + tax
Security Deposit - $895
Application Fee - $45/Adult
Admin Fee - $100

Call to set up a private viewing!

Shaaron Elisha
480-246-9383
E & G Real Estate Services
shaaron@eandgrealestate.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4572138)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1111 E University Dr Unit 240 have any available units?
1111 E University Dr Unit 240 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1111 E University Dr Unit 240 have?
Some of 1111 E University Dr Unit 240's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1111 E University Dr Unit 240 currently offering any rent specials?
1111 E University Dr Unit 240 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1111 E University Dr Unit 240 pet-friendly?
No, 1111 E University Dr Unit 240 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 1111 E University Dr Unit 240 offer parking?
No, 1111 E University Dr Unit 240 does not offer parking.
Does 1111 E University Dr Unit 240 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1111 E University Dr Unit 240 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1111 E University Dr Unit 240 have a pool?
Yes, 1111 E University Dr Unit 240 has a pool.
Does 1111 E University Dr Unit 240 have accessible units?
No, 1111 E University Dr Unit 240 does not have accessible units.
Does 1111 E University Dr Unit 240 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1111 E University Dr Unit 240 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

San Sonoma by Mark-Taylor
9010 S Priest Dr
Tempe, AZ 85284
Lakeside Drive by Mark-Taylor
500 West First Street
Tempe, AZ 85281
Emerson Mill Avenue by Mark-Taylor
101 W 5th St
Tempe, AZ 85281
Omnia Baseline
1145 W Baseline Rd
Tempe, AZ 85283
La Cresenta
1025 E Orange St
Tempe, AZ 85281
TwentyOne41
2141 E University Dr
Tempe, AZ 85281
Ravenwood Heights by Mark-Taylor
647 W Baseline Rd
Tempe, AZ 85283
Ten01
1001 E Playa Del Norte Dr
Tempe, AZ 85281

Similar Pages

Tempe 1 Bedroom ApartmentsTempe 2 Bedroom Apartments
Tempe Apartments with ParkingTempe Apartments with Pools
Tempe Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown TempeRiversideSunset
AlegreHoldemanNorth Tempe College
University HeightsNorth Tempe Indian Bend

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeRio Salado College
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Paradise Valley Community College