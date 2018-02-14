Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Tempe
Find more places like 111 E MCKINLEY Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Tempe, AZ
/
111 E MCKINLEY Street
Last updated January 29 2020 at 12:03 AM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
111 E MCKINLEY Street
111 East Mckinley Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tempe
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
111 East Mckinley Street, Tempe, AZ 85281
North Tempe-Canal Park
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Single level home with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, with a pool.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 111 E MCKINLEY Street have any available units?
111 E MCKINLEY Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Tempe, AZ
.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Tempe Rent Report
.
What amenities does 111 E MCKINLEY Street have?
Some of 111 E MCKINLEY Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 111 E MCKINLEY Street currently offering any rent specials?
111 E MCKINLEY Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 111 E MCKINLEY Street pet-friendly?
No, 111 E MCKINLEY Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Tempe
.
Does 111 E MCKINLEY Street offer parking?
No, 111 E MCKINLEY Street does not offer parking.
Does 111 E MCKINLEY Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 111 E MCKINLEY Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 111 E MCKINLEY Street have a pool?
Yes, 111 E MCKINLEY Street has a pool.
Does 111 E MCKINLEY Street have accessible units?
No, 111 E MCKINLEY Street does not have accessible units.
Does 111 E MCKINLEY Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 111 E MCKINLEY Street has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Onnix Apartments
1500 E Broadway Rd
Tempe, AZ 85282
Novel Rio
701 West Rio Salado Parkway
Tempe, AZ 85281
Lakeside Drive by Mark-Taylor
500 West First Street
Tempe, AZ 85281
Tides at South Tempe
4130 S Mill Ave
Tempe, AZ 85282
San Capella by Mark-Taylor
1155 W Elliot Rd
Tempe, AZ 85284
The Enclave
3255 S Dorsey Ln
Tempe, AZ 85282
Villagio Furnished Apartments
1133 W Baseline Rd
Tempe, AZ 85283
Ponderosa Ranch
4839 S Darrow Dr
Tempe, AZ 85282
Similar Pages
Tempe 1 Bedrooms
Tempe 2 Bedrooms
Tempe Apartments with Parking
Tempe Pet Friendly Places
Tempe Studio Apartments
Pinal County
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Phoenix, AZ
Mesa, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Chandler, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Avondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZ
Queen Creek, AZ
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Tempe
Riverside
Sunset
Holdeman
North Tempe Indian Bend
Hughes Acres
Apartments Near Colleges
Arizona State University-Tempe
Rio Salado College
GateWay Community College
Mesa Community College
Paradise Valley Community College