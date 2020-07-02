1104 E BELL DE MAR DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

wow! gorgeous tri level tempe 4/3.5 house with travertine floors, like new carpeting, fresh interior paint, premium over sized corner lot, fully updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, 2 garage, huge backyard with private secluded patio, landscaping included, mountain views, nearby schools, great location and more! visit https://azprimepropertymanagement.com for additional pictures, video, rental lease terms and how to view property in person! *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*