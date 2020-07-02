All apartments in Tempe
1104 E BELL DE MAR DRIVE

1104 East Bell De Mar Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1104 East Bell De Mar Drive, Tempe, AZ 85283
Tempe Gardens

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
wow! gorgeous tri level tempe 4/3.5 house with travertine floors, like new carpeting, fresh interior paint, premium over sized corner lot, fully updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, 2 garage, huge backyard with private secluded patio, landscaping included, mountain views, nearby schools, great location and more! visit https://azprimepropertymanagement.com for additional pictures, video, rental lease terms and how to view property in person! *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1104 E BELL DE MAR DRIVE have any available units?
1104 E BELL DE MAR DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1104 E BELL DE MAR DRIVE have?
Some of 1104 E BELL DE MAR DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1104 E BELL DE MAR DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1104 E BELL DE MAR DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1104 E BELL DE MAR DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1104 E BELL DE MAR DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 1104 E BELL DE MAR DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1104 E BELL DE MAR DRIVE offers parking.
Does 1104 E BELL DE MAR DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1104 E BELL DE MAR DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1104 E BELL DE MAR DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1104 E BELL DE MAR DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1104 E BELL DE MAR DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1104 E BELL DE MAR DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1104 E BELL DE MAR DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1104 E BELL DE MAR DRIVE has units with dishwashers.

