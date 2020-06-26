All apartments in Tempe
1102 E REDONDO CIRCLE
1102 E REDONDO CIRCLE

1102 East Redondo Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1102 East Redondo Circle, Tempe, AZ 85282
Hughes Acres

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
wow! absolutely stunning single level tempe 3/2 house with wood plank flooring, updated paint, spacious living room with fireplace, over-sized master bedroom with enclosed bathroom, updated bathrooms, private pool, 2 car garage, storage, mountain views, over sized lot with mature fruit trees, great location and more! visit https://azprimepropertymanagement.com for additional pictures, video, rental lease terms and how to view property in person! *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1102 E REDONDO CIRCLE have any available units?
1102 E REDONDO CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1102 E REDONDO CIRCLE have?
Some of 1102 E REDONDO CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1102 E REDONDO CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
1102 E REDONDO CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1102 E REDONDO CIRCLE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1102 E REDONDO CIRCLE is pet friendly.
Does 1102 E REDONDO CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 1102 E REDONDO CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 1102 E REDONDO CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1102 E REDONDO CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1102 E REDONDO CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 1102 E REDONDO CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 1102 E REDONDO CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 1102 E REDONDO CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 1102 E REDONDO CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1102 E REDONDO CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
