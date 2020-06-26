1102 E REDONDO CIRCLE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

wow! absolutely stunning single level tempe 3/2 house with wood plank flooring, updated paint, spacious living room with fireplace, over-sized master bedroom with enclosed bathroom, updated bathrooms, private pool, 2 car garage, storage, mountain views, over sized lot with mature fruit trees, great location and more! visit https://azprimepropertymanagement.com for additional pictures, video, rental lease terms and how to view property in person! *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*