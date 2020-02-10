All apartments in Tempe
109 W CONCORDA Drive

109 West Concorda Drive · No Longer Available
Location

109 West Concorda Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
courtyard
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
AVAILABLE AUGUST 1st. Nice Tempe 3 BR, 2 Bath townhouse with courtyard. Close to ASU, grocery stores and restaurants. Great freeway access to 60. Upgraded 20'' tile in all common areas. All appliances included. 2 covered parking spots.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 109 W CONCORDA Drive have any available units?
109 W CONCORDA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 109 W CONCORDA Drive have?
Some of 109 W CONCORDA Drive's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 109 W CONCORDA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
109 W CONCORDA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 109 W CONCORDA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 109 W CONCORDA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 109 W CONCORDA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 109 W CONCORDA Drive offers parking.
Does 109 W CONCORDA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 109 W CONCORDA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 109 W CONCORDA Drive have a pool?
No, 109 W CONCORDA Drive does not have a pool.
Does 109 W CONCORDA Drive have accessible units?
No, 109 W CONCORDA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 109 W CONCORDA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 109 W CONCORDA Drive has units with dishwashers.
