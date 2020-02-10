109 W CONCORDA Drive

AVAILABLE AUGUST 1st. Nice Tempe 3 BR, 2 Bath townhouse with courtyard. Close to ASU, grocery stores and restaurants. Great freeway access to 60. Upgraded 20'' tile in all common areas. All appliances included. 2 covered parking spots.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
