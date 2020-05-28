Rent Calculator
1079 E CARSON Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1079 E CARSON Drive
1079 East Carson Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1079 East Carson Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
Spacious 4 bedroom 2 bath.Pool, covered patio. indoor laundry.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1079 E CARSON Drive have any available units?
1079 E CARSON Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Tempe, AZ
.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Tempe Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1079 E CARSON Drive have?
Some of 1079 E CARSON Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1079 E CARSON Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1079 E CARSON Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1079 E CARSON Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1079 E CARSON Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Tempe
.
Does 1079 E CARSON Drive offer parking?
No, 1079 E CARSON Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1079 E CARSON Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1079 E CARSON Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1079 E CARSON Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1079 E CARSON Drive has a pool.
Does 1079 E CARSON Drive have accessible units?
No, 1079 E CARSON Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1079 E CARSON Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1079 E CARSON Drive has units with dishwashers.
