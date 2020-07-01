Rent Calculator
Home
/
Tempe, AZ
/
1077 W 1ST Street
Last updated February 19 2020 at 7:22 PM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1077 W 1ST Street
1077 West 1st Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
1077 West 1st Street, Tempe, AZ 85281
Sunset
Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
REMODELED 2 BEDROOM 2 BATH CONDO IN THE HEART OF TEMPE, BRAND NEW WOOD VINYL FLOORING THROUGHOUT, FLAT CEILINGS, NEW CEILING FANS, ALL APPLIANCES INCD, COMMUNITY POOL.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1077 W 1ST Street have any available units?
1077 W 1ST Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Tempe, AZ
.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Tempe Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1077 W 1ST Street have?
Some of 1077 W 1ST Street's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1077 W 1ST Street currently offering any rent specials?
1077 W 1ST Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1077 W 1ST Street pet-friendly?
No, 1077 W 1ST Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Tempe
.
Does 1077 W 1ST Street offer parking?
No, 1077 W 1ST Street does not offer parking.
Does 1077 W 1ST Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1077 W 1ST Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1077 W 1ST Street have a pool?
Yes, 1077 W 1ST Street has a pool.
Does 1077 W 1ST Street have accessible units?
No, 1077 W 1ST Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1077 W 1ST Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1077 W 1ST Street has units with dishwashers.
