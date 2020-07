Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool

Updated apartment style condo with great balcony views. Its modern style and decor with wood laminated and Tile floors, granite counter tops and new hardwood cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and custom paint colors will make you fall in love with this unit. Direct pool view. NEW Washer and Dryer combo are included. You must see to appreciate it.lease contact listing agent for showing. Tenant living there. Will be available from 08/01/2020