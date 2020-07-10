All apartments in Tempe
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1060 West Dawn Drive

1060 W Dawn Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1060 W Dawn Dr, Tempe, AZ 85284

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
stainless steel
walk in closets
refrigerator
Gorgeous home in the heart of Tempe--Close to shopping, and great freeway access, and the highly sought-after Kyrene School District! Located in Tempe's 85284 at Priest and Warner. This home is two story with stucco walls and a tile roof in a gated community. The home has a kitchen, dining room, family room, living room, breakfast bar, breakfast nook, laundry room, and four bedrooms. The kitchen has granite countertop, stainless steel appliances, and tile in all the main living spaces. The master bedroom has a large walk in closet and private bath with gorgeous tile shower. Landlord has included HOA dues, washer, dryer, and fridge with the rent! No pets, no section 8. The home is ready for immediate move in!

$50 non refundable application fee per person over 18 years old. Administrative fee of $75 due at move in. $350 refundable cleaning deposit. $1895 refundable security deposit. Earnest deposit is non refundable when application is approved.

Preliminary requirements: Please view property before submitting application; No pets; No past evictions or judgments from a landlord; No more than 2 occupants per bedroom; Take home pay must be at least 3 times the monthly rent; Move in date must be within 2 weeks or less; Full move in funds (nonrefundable) to be paid by applicant immediately upon approval to hold the home until the move in date.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1060 West Dawn Drive have any available units?
1060 West Dawn Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1060 West Dawn Drive have?
Some of 1060 West Dawn Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1060 West Dawn Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1060 West Dawn Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1060 West Dawn Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1060 West Dawn Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 1060 West Dawn Drive offer parking?
No, 1060 West Dawn Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1060 West Dawn Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1060 West Dawn Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1060 West Dawn Drive have a pool?
No, 1060 West Dawn Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1060 West Dawn Drive have accessible units?
No, 1060 West Dawn Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1060 West Dawn Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1060 West Dawn Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

