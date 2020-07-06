Rent Calculator
1057 E CARTER Drive
Last updated May 18 2020 at 6:22 AM
1057 E CARTER Drive
1057 East Carter Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
1057 East Carter Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
extra storage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 bedroom 2 bath, large yard. extra storage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1057 E CARTER Drive have any available units?
1057 E CARTER Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Tempe, AZ
.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Tempe Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1057 E CARTER Drive have?
Some of 1057 E CARTER Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1057 E CARTER Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1057 E CARTER Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1057 E CARTER Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1057 E CARTER Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Tempe
.
Does 1057 E CARTER Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1057 E CARTER Drive offers parking.
Does 1057 E CARTER Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1057 E CARTER Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1057 E CARTER Drive have a pool?
No, 1057 E CARTER Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1057 E CARTER Drive have accessible units?
No, 1057 E CARTER Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1057 E CARTER Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1057 E CARTER Drive has units with dishwashers.
