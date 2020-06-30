Rent Calculator
Last updated January 26 2020 at 5:27 AM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1051 W PASEO Way
1051 West Paseo Way
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1051 West Paseo Way, Tempe, AZ 85283
Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
3 bedroom, 2 bath.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1051 W PASEO Way have any available units?
1051 W PASEO Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Tempe, AZ
.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Tempe Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1051 W PASEO Way have?
Some of 1051 W PASEO Way's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1051 W PASEO Way currently offering any rent specials?
1051 W PASEO Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1051 W PASEO Way pet-friendly?
No, 1051 W PASEO Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Tempe
.
Does 1051 W PASEO Way offer parking?
No, 1051 W PASEO Way does not offer parking.
Does 1051 W PASEO Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1051 W PASEO Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1051 W PASEO Way have a pool?
No, 1051 W PASEO Way does not have a pool.
Does 1051 W PASEO Way have accessible units?
No, 1051 W PASEO Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1051 W PASEO Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1051 W PASEO Way has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
