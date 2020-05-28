All apartments in Tempe
1045 East Frost Drive
1045 East Frost Drive

1045 East Frost Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1045 East Frost Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
wow! absolutely gorgeous tempe 3/2 house with all new wood like plank flooring, like new carpeting, updated paint, spacious kitchen to living room transition flow, huge split master with enclosed bathroom, premium arizona room, 2 car garage, expansive backyard with private patio, washer/dryer included, storage, mountain views, nearby schools, over sized lot, great location and more! visit https://azprimepropertymanagement.com for additional pictures, video, rental lease terms and how to view property in person! *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1045 East Frost Drive have any available units?
1045 East Frost Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1045 East Frost Drive have?
Some of 1045 East Frost Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1045 East Frost Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1045 East Frost Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1045 East Frost Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1045 East Frost Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 1045 East Frost Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1045 East Frost Drive does offer parking.
Does 1045 East Frost Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1045 East Frost Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1045 East Frost Drive have a pool?
No, 1045 East Frost Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1045 East Frost Drive have accessible units?
No, 1045 East Frost Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1045 East Frost Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1045 East Frost Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
