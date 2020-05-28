1045 East Frost Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

wow! absolutely gorgeous tempe 3/2 house with all new wood like plank flooring, like new carpeting, updated paint, spacious kitchen to living room transition flow, huge split master with enclosed bathroom, premium arizona room, 2 car garage, expansive backyard with private patio, washer/dryer included, storage, mountain views, nearby schools, over sized lot, great location and more! visit https://azprimepropertymanagement.com for additional pictures, video, rental lease terms and how to view property in person! *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.