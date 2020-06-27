Rent Calculator
Last updated July 24 2019 at 7:13 AM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1038 W STEPHENS Drive
1038 West Stephens Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tempe
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
1038 West Stephens Drive, Tempe, AZ 85283
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1038 W STEPHENS Drive have any available units?
1038 W STEPHENS Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Tempe, AZ
.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Tempe Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1038 W STEPHENS Drive have?
Some of 1038 W STEPHENS Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1038 W STEPHENS Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1038 W STEPHENS Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1038 W STEPHENS Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1038 W STEPHENS Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Tempe
.
Does 1038 W STEPHENS Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1038 W STEPHENS Drive offers parking.
Does 1038 W STEPHENS Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1038 W STEPHENS Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1038 W STEPHENS Drive have a pool?
No, 1038 W STEPHENS Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1038 W STEPHENS Drive have accessible units?
No, 1038 W STEPHENS Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1038 W STEPHENS Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1038 W STEPHENS Drive has units with dishwashers.
