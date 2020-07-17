Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

1034 E Carter Dr Available 08/01/20 HUGE 5B BED 3.5 BATH HOME NEAR ASU! - AVAILABLE 8/1/2020!



Highly sought after tri level home with 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, a bonus room and 2,360 sq ft! Beautiful mature tree in the front yard for added privacy. Large kitchen with eat in kitchen and large living room. Walk outside the sliding glass doord into the backyard which features a large covered patio and pool! There's tons of storage in the home & in the garage. Located off of busy streets so it's nice and quiet but still close to ASU and freeways!



Rent - $3,000 + 2.8% tax and tenant care fee

Security Deposit - $3,000

Application Fee - $45/Adult

Admin Fee - $150

Pet Fee - $250/Pet (Lessor approval)



