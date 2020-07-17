All apartments in Tempe
Find more places like 1034 E Carter Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tempe, AZ
/
1034 E Carter Dr
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

1034 E Carter Dr

1034 East Carter Drive · (480) 550-8500
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Tempe
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1034 East Carter Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 1034 E Carter Dr · Avail. Aug 1

$3,000

5 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2360 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
1034 E Carter Dr Available 08/01/20 HUGE 5B BED 3.5 BATH HOME NEAR ASU! - AVAILABLE 8/1/2020!

Highly sought after tri level home with 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, a bonus room and 2,360 sq ft! Beautiful mature tree in the front yard for added privacy. Large kitchen with eat in kitchen and large living room. Walk outside the sliding glass doord into the backyard which features a large covered patio and pool! There's tons of storage in the home & in the garage. Located off of busy streets so it's nice and quiet but still close to ASU and freeways!

FOR ELECTRONIC APPLICATION, VISIT: www.EandGRealEstate.com

Rent - $3,000 + 2.8% tax and tenant care fee
Security Deposit - $3,000
Application Fee - $45/Adult
Admin Fee - $150
Pet Fee - $250/Pet (Lessor approval)

Call listing agent for a video tour today!

Michael Brooks
602-751-1721
E & G Real Estate Services
michael@eandgrealestate.com

(RLNE3282138)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1034 E Carter Dr have any available units?
1034 E Carter Dr has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1034 E Carter Dr have?
Some of 1034 E Carter Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1034 E Carter Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1034 E Carter Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1034 E Carter Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1034 E Carter Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1034 E Carter Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1034 E Carter Dr offers parking.
Does 1034 E Carter Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1034 E Carter Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1034 E Carter Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1034 E Carter Dr has a pool.
Does 1034 E Carter Dr have accessible units?
No, 1034 E Carter Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1034 E Carter Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1034 E Carter Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 1034 E Carter Dr?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Mercury on Mill
5101 S Mill Ave
Tempe, AZ 85282
Sunset Villas
1415 E Apache Blvd
Tempe, AZ 85281
Garden Grove Apartments
900 W Grove Pkwy
Tempe, AZ 85283
Hayden Lane
1876 E Hayden Ln
Tempe, AZ 85281
Villas on Apache
1111 E Apache Blvd
Tempe, AZ 85281
La Cresenta
1025 E Orange St
Tempe, AZ 85281
Agave Apartments
1718 S Jentilly Ln
Tempe, AZ 85281
Murietta at ASU
1717 S Dorsey Ln
Tempe, AZ 85281

Similar Pages

Tempe 1 BedroomsTempe 2 Bedrooms
Tempe Apartments with ParkingTempe Apartments with Pools
Tempe Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown TempeRiversideSunset
AlegreHoldemanNorth Tempe College
University HeightsNorth Tempe Indian Bend

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeRio Salado College
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Paradise Valley Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity