1029 S Wilson St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
1029 S Wilson St
1029 South Wilson Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
1029 South Wilson Street, Tempe, AZ 85281
Mitchell Park East
Amenities
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
1029 S Wilson St
Tempe, AZ 85281
13 unit complex
All one story
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1029 S Wilson St have any available units?
1029 S Wilson St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Tempe, AZ
.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Tempe Rent Report
.
Is 1029 S Wilson St currently offering any rent specials?
1029 S Wilson St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1029 S Wilson St pet-friendly?
No, 1029 S Wilson St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Tempe
.
Does 1029 S Wilson St offer parking?
No, 1029 S Wilson St does not offer parking.
Does 1029 S Wilson St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1029 S Wilson St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1029 S Wilson St have a pool?
No, 1029 S Wilson St does not have a pool.
Does 1029 S Wilson St have accessible units?
No, 1029 S Wilson St does not have accessible units.
Does 1029 S Wilson St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1029 S Wilson St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1029 S Wilson St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1029 S Wilson St has units with air conditioning.
