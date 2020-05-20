All apartments in Tempe
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1029 S Wilson St

1029 South Wilson Street · No Longer Available
Location

1029 South Wilson Street, Tempe, AZ 85281
Mitchell Park East

Amenities

air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
1029 S Wilson St
Tempe, AZ 85281
13 unit complex
All one story

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1029 S Wilson St have any available units?
1029 S Wilson St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
Is 1029 S Wilson St currently offering any rent specials?
1029 S Wilson St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1029 S Wilson St pet-friendly?
No, 1029 S Wilson St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 1029 S Wilson St offer parking?
No, 1029 S Wilson St does not offer parking.
Does 1029 S Wilson St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1029 S Wilson St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1029 S Wilson St have a pool?
No, 1029 S Wilson St does not have a pool.
Does 1029 S Wilson St have accessible units?
No, 1029 S Wilson St does not have accessible units.
Does 1029 S Wilson St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1029 S Wilson St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1029 S Wilson St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1029 S Wilson St has units with air conditioning.

