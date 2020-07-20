All apartments in Tempe
Last updated June 7 2019 at 5:53 PM

1025 West 17th Place

1025 West 17th Place · No Longer Available
Location

1025 West 17th Place, Tempe, AZ 85281
Holdeman

Amenities

pet friendly
carport
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home offers 1,498 sq ft of living space in Tempe, AZ. Features include tile floors and carpeting, kitchen with black appliances, carport, private back yard, and more. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time. Arizona residents may be subject to local taxes and processing fees.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1025 West 17th Place have any available units?
1025 West 17th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
Is 1025 West 17th Place currently offering any rent specials?
1025 West 17th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1025 West 17th Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 1025 West 17th Place is pet friendly.
Does 1025 West 17th Place offer parking?
Yes, 1025 West 17th Place offers parking.
Does 1025 West 17th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1025 West 17th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1025 West 17th Place have a pool?
No, 1025 West 17th Place does not have a pool.
Does 1025 West 17th Place have accessible units?
No, 1025 West 17th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1025 West 17th Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 1025 West 17th Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1025 West 17th Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 1025 West 17th Place does not have units with air conditioning.
