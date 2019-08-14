All apartments in Tempe
Last updated January 31 2020

1025 W LAGUNA DRIVE # 1

1025 West Laguna Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1025 West Laguna Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282
Southern Village Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
pool
wow! absolutely gorgeous fully remodeled tempe 3/2 townhouse with new tile plank flooring, all new paint, updated kitchen with granite counters, vaulted ceilings, fireplace, private patio, carport parking, storage, community pool, water/sewer/trash included, near by schools, great location and more! visit https://azprimepropertymanagement.com for additional pictures, video, rental lease terms and how to view property in person! *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1025 W LAGUNA DRIVE # 1 have any available units?
1025 W LAGUNA DRIVE # 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1025 W LAGUNA DRIVE # 1 have?
Some of 1025 W LAGUNA DRIVE # 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1025 W LAGUNA DRIVE # 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1025 W LAGUNA DRIVE # 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1025 W LAGUNA DRIVE # 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1025 W LAGUNA DRIVE # 1 is pet friendly.
Does 1025 W LAGUNA DRIVE # 1 offer parking?
Yes, 1025 W LAGUNA DRIVE # 1 does offer parking.
Does 1025 W LAGUNA DRIVE # 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1025 W LAGUNA DRIVE # 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1025 W LAGUNA DRIVE # 1 have a pool?
Yes, 1025 W LAGUNA DRIVE # 1 has a pool.
Does 1025 W LAGUNA DRIVE # 1 have accessible units?
No, 1025 W LAGUNA DRIVE # 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1025 W LAGUNA DRIVE # 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1025 W LAGUNA DRIVE # 1 has units with dishwashers.
