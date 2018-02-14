All apartments in Tempe
Last updated January 21 2020 at 4:00 AM

1025 W 12TH Place

1025 West 12th Place · No Longer Available
Location

1025 West 12th Place, Tempe, AZ 85281
Gililland

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
pool
*PROPERTY AVAILABLE NOW!!!*1, small dog allowed for an additional $30 per month (breed restrictions apply). Sorry, no cats are permitted. This property owner does not participate in Section 8 housing programs. Lease start date must be within 10 days of application approval if vacant property. $100 non-refundable administration fee due at time of deposit. An additional 4% monthly administration fee is added to all rental payments. On-time rental payments are required to be made through on-line payment center to avoid payment processing fee of $15.All new toilets, new walls, flooring and appliances December 2019!!Upgrading laundry room December 2019!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1025 W 12TH Place have any available units?
1025 W 12TH Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1025 W 12TH Place have?
Some of 1025 W 12TH Place's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1025 W 12TH Place currently offering any rent specials?
1025 W 12TH Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1025 W 12TH Place pet-friendly?
No, 1025 W 12TH Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 1025 W 12TH Place offer parking?
No, 1025 W 12TH Place does not offer parking.
Does 1025 W 12TH Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1025 W 12TH Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1025 W 12TH Place have a pool?
Yes, 1025 W 12TH Place has a pool.
Does 1025 W 12TH Place have accessible units?
No, 1025 W 12TH Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1025 W 12TH Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1025 W 12TH Place has units with dishwashers.

