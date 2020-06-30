All apartments in Tempe
Find more places like 1022 S GEORGE Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tempe, AZ
/
1022 S GEORGE Drive
Last updated March 3 2020 at 6:22 AM

1022 S GEORGE Drive

1022 South George Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tempe
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1022 South George Drive, Tempe, AZ 85281
Victory Acres

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Great Tempe location with quick access to freeways, shopping, entertainment, & schools. All tile and laminate wood flooring. Gas range in Kitchen. Short walk to light rail. Minutes away from ASU, Tempe Town Lake, Tempe Market Place, and Cub's Spring Training! Bath Rooms are recently remodeled. Freshly painted inside and out. TALL block wall surrounds Designer back yard with HUGE covered patio and professionally landscaped yard with beautiful grass area. Weed control in gravel areas is included.. Optional Landscape Service is available for lawn and other yard maintenance for additional fee. Inside laundry - washer and dryer provided.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1022 S GEORGE Drive have any available units?
1022 S GEORGE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1022 S GEORGE Drive have?
Some of 1022 S GEORGE Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1022 S GEORGE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1022 S GEORGE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1022 S GEORGE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1022 S GEORGE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 1022 S GEORGE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1022 S GEORGE Drive offers parking.
Does 1022 S GEORGE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1022 S GEORGE Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1022 S GEORGE Drive have a pool?
No, 1022 S GEORGE Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1022 S GEORGE Drive have accessible units?
No, 1022 S GEORGE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1022 S GEORGE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1022 S GEORGE Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mercury on Mill
5101 S Mill Ave
Tempe, AZ 85282
Sunset Villas
1415 E Apache Blvd
Tempe, AZ 85281
1221 Broadway
1221 E Broadway Rd
Tempe, AZ 85282
Tempo at McClintock Station
1831 E Apache Blvd
Tempe, AZ 85281
CityScape at Lakeshore
4630 S Lakeshore Dr
Tempe, AZ 85282
Agave Apartments
1718 S Jentilly Ln
Tempe, AZ 85281
The Enclave
3255 S Dorsey Ln
Tempe, AZ 85282
Park View Apartments
1235 W Baseline Rd
Tempe, AZ 85283

Similar Pages

Tempe 1 BedroomsTempe 2 Bedrooms
Tempe Apartments with ParkingTempe Pet Friendly Places
Tempe Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown TempeRiverside
SunsetHoldeman
North Tempe Indian BendHughes Acres

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeRio Salado College
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Paradise Valley Community College