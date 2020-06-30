1022 S GEORGE Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Great Tempe location with quick access to freeways, shopping, entertainment, & schools. All tile and laminate wood flooring. Gas range in Kitchen. Short walk to light rail. Minutes away from ASU, Tempe Town Lake, Tempe Market Place, and Cub's Spring Training! Bath Rooms are recently remodeled. Freshly painted inside and out. TALL block wall surrounds Designer back yard with HUGE covered patio and professionally landscaped yard with beautiful grass area. Weed control in gravel areas is included.. Optional Landscape Service is available for lawn and other yard maintenance for additional fee. Inside laundry - washer and dryer provided.