1020 W La Jolla Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1020 W La Jolla Drive

1020 West La Jolla Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1020 West La Jolla Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282
Southern Palms

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
garage
pet friendly
1020 W. La Jolla Drive, 3 bedroom, 2 bath single family home, New carpet! Approximately 1,200 sf, ceramic tile flooring, stoveoven, frig, dishwasher, washer, dryer, easy care landscaping, covered patio, storage room, double garage, $1,395. Available NOW. $35 application fee per adult. $150 admin fee. $100 rent increase for lease 6 months to 11 months. $200 additional pet deposit per pet after approval. No pit bulls. Owner-agent. All figures and information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1020 W La Jolla Drive have any available units?
1020 W La Jolla Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1020 W La Jolla Drive have?
Some of 1020 W La Jolla Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1020 W La Jolla Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1020 W La Jolla Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1020 W La Jolla Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1020 W La Jolla Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1020 W La Jolla Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1020 W La Jolla Drive does offer parking.
Does 1020 W La Jolla Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1020 W La Jolla Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1020 W La Jolla Drive have a pool?
No, 1020 W La Jolla Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1020 W La Jolla Drive have accessible units?
No, 1020 W La Jolla Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1020 W La Jolla Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1020 W La Jolla Drive has units with dishwashers.
