Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities garage pet friendly

1020 W. La Jolla Drive, 3 bedroom, 2 bath single family home, New carpet! Approximately 1,200 sf, ceramic tile flooring, stoveoven, frig, dishwasher, washer, dryer, easy care landscaping, covered patio, storage room, double garage, $1,395. Available NOW. $35 application fee per adult. $150 admin fee. $100 rent increase for lease 6 months to 11 months. $200 additional pet deposit per pet after approval. No pit bulls. Owner-agent. All figures and information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.