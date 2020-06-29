Rent Calculator
1020 W 10TH Place
1020 W 10TH Place
1020 West 10th Place
·
No Longer Available
Tempe
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Pool
Location
1020 West 10th Place, Tempe, AZ 85281
Gililland
Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
3 bedroom 2 bath. desert landscape.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1020 W 10TH Place have any available units?
1020 W 10TH Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Tempe, AZ
.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Tempe Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1020 W 10TH Place have?
Some of 1020 W 10TH Place's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1020 W 10TH Place currently offering any rent specials?
1020 W 10TH Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1020 W 10TH Place pet-friendly?
No, 1020 W 10TH Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Tempe
.
Does 1020 W 10TH Place offer parking?
No, 1020 W 10TH Place does not offer parking.
Does 1020 W 10TH Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1020 W 10TH Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1020 W 10TH Place have a pool?
No, 1020 W 10TH Place does not have a pool.
Does 1020 W 10TH Place have accessible units?
No, 1020 W 10TH Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1020 W 10TH Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1020 W 10TH Place has units with dishwashers.
