1019 E Weber Dr
Last updated July 30 2019 at 7:35 AM

1019 E Weber Dr

1019 East Weber Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1019 East Weber Drive, Tempe, AZ 85281
East Rio

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 blocks from ASU! Beautiful newly remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in Downtown Tempe. 1407 Sqft located at Rural and Weber St with a two car garage. Excellent for muli-students.

Contact Dan at 623-512-2525 to view OR visit us at time2rent.com

Lessee/prospect to verify ALL information

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1019 E Weber Dr have any available units?
1019 E Weber Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1019 E Weber Dr have?
Some of 1019 E Weber Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1019 E Weber Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1019 E Weber Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1019 E Weber Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1019 E Weber Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 1019 E Weber Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1019 E Weber Dr offers parking.
Does 1019 E Weber Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1019 E Weber Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1019 E Weber Dr have a pool?
No, 1019 E Weber Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1019 E Weber Dr have accessible units?
No, 1019 E Weber Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1019 E Weber Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1019 E Weber Dr has units with dishwashers.
