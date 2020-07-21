Rent Calculator
Tempe, AZ
/
1019 E Weber Dr
Last updated July 30 2019
1019 E Weber Dr
1019 East Weber Drive
No Longer Available
Tempe
Location
1019 East Weber Drive, Tempe, AZ 85281
East Rio
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 blocks from ASU! Beautiful newly remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in Downtown Tempe. 1407 Sqft located at Rural and Weber St with a two car garage. Excellent for muli-students.
Contact Dan at 623-512-2525 to view OR visit us at time2rent.com
Lessee/prospect to verify ALL information
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1019 E Weber Dr have any available units?
1019 E Weber Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Tempe, AZ
.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Tempe Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1019 E Weber Dr have?
Some of 1019 E Weber Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1019 E Weber Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1019 E Weber Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1019 E Weber Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1019 E Weber Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Tempe
.
Does 1019 E Weber Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1019 E Weber Dr offers parking.
Does 1019 E Weber Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1019 E Weber Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1019 E Weber Dr have a pool?
No, 1019 E Weber Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1019 E Weber Dr have accessible units?
No, 1019 E Weber Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1019 E Weber Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1019 E Weber Dr has units with dishwashers.
