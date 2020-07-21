1019 E Weber Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

3 blocks from ASU! Beautiful newly remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in Downtown Tempe. 1407 Sqft located at Rural and Weber St with a two car garage. Excellent for muli-students.



Contact Dan at 623-512-2525 to view OR visit us at time2rent.com



Lessee/prospect to verify ALL information