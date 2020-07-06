Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Tempe
Find more places like 1017 W ELNA RAE Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Tempe, AZ
/
1017 W ELNA RAE Street
Last updated May 18 2020 at 6:22 AM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1017 W ELNA RAE Street
1017 West Elna Rae Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tempe
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
1017 West Elna Rae Street, Tempe, AZ 85281
Gililland
Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
3 Bedroom, recently renovated.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1017 W ELNA RAE Street have any available units?
1017 W ELNA RAE Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Tempe, AZ
.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Tempe Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1017 W ELNA RAE Street have?
Some of 1017 W ELNA RAE Street's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1017 W ELNA RAE Street currently offering any rent specials?
1017 W ELNA RAE Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1017 W ELNA RAE Street pet-friendly?
No, 1017 W ELNA RAE Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Tempe
.
Does 1017 W ELNA RAE Street offer parking?
No, 1017 W ELNA RAE Street does not offer parking.
Does 1017 W ELNA RAE Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1017 W ELNA RAE Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1017 W ELNA RAE Street have a pool?
No, 1017 W ELNA RAE Street does not have a pool.
Does 1017 W ELNA RAE Street have accessible units?
No, 1017 W ELNA RAE Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1017 W ELNA RAE Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1017 W ELNA RAE Street has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Best Cities for Families 2019
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Camden Sotelo
615 E Weber Dr
Tempe, AZ 85281
Tempe Vista
2045 E Broadway Rd
Tempe, AZ 85282
Aria on Mill
2430 S Mill Ave
Tempe, AZ 85282
Galleria Palms
1600 W La Jolla Dr
Tempe, AZ 85282
The Local Apartments by Mark-Taylor
750 S. Ash Ave
Tempe, AZ 85281
Metro 101
2177 East Apache Boulevard
Tempe, AZ 85281
Villas on Apache
1111 E Apache Blvd
Tempe, AZ 85281
Villatree Apartments
1750 S Price Rd
Tempe, AZ 85281
Similar Pages
Tempe 1 Bedrooms
Tempe 2 Bedrooms
Tempe Apartments with Parking
Tempe Pet Friendly Places
Tempe Studio Apartments
Pinal County
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Phoenix, AZ
Mesa, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Chandler, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Avondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZ
Queen Creek, AZ
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Tempe
Riverside
Sunset
Holdeman
North Tempe Indian Bend
Hughes Acres
Apartments Near Colleges
Arizona State University-Tempe
Rio Salado College
GateWay Community College
Mesa Community College
Paradise Valley Community College