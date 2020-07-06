All apartments in Tempe
Last updated April 21 2020 at 4:35 PM

1017 South Mariana Street

1017 South Mariana Street · No Longer Available
Location

1017 South Mariana Street, Tempe, AZ 85281

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
wow! cute, clean and cozy 4 plex studios apartments located near ASU wiht tile floors, vaulted ceilings, great location and more! visit https://azprimepropertymanagement.com for additional pictures, video, rental lease terms and how to view property in person! *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1017 South Mariana Street have any available units?
1017 South Mariana Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
Is 1017 South Mariana Street currently offering any rent specials?
1017 South Mariana Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1017 South Mariana Street pet-friendly?
No, 1017 South Mariana Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 1017 South Mariana Street offer parking?
No, 1017 South Mariana Street does not offer parking.
Does 1017 South Mariana Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1017 South Mariana Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1017 South Mariana Street have a pool?
No, 1017 South Mariana Street does not have a pool.
Does 1017 South Mariana Street have accessible units?
No, 1017 South Mariana Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1017 South Mariana Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1017 South Mariana Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1017 South Mariana Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1017 South Mariana Street does not have units with air conditioning.

