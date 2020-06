Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated gym pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym pool

Beautifully remodeled unit in the heart of ASU. Large Two bedroom 1 bath garden-style apartments. The whole units are 100% new and remodeled for your comfort. New tile and paint throughout as well. Large swimming pool and weight room on site. Steps from Mill Ave and ASU.