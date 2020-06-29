All apartments in Tempe
Last updated July 3 2020 at 2:15 PM

1014 E SPENCE Avenue

1014 East Spence Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1014 East Spence Avenue, Tempe, AZ 85281

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
pool
hot tub
2 bedroom 2 bath condo in ground floor very convenient to the ASU campus. Complex features a fitness center and a swimming pool and spa. Washer & dryer in unit and all appliances available. Updated baths and kitchen. Link to apply https://apply.link/2BZEjN7

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1014 E SPENCE Avenue have any available units?
1014 E SPENCE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1014 E SPENCE Avenue have?
Some of 1014 E SPENCE Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1014 E SPENCE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1014 E SPENCE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1014 E SPENCE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1014 E SPENCE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 1014 E SPENCE Avenue offer parking?
No, 1014 E SPENCE Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1014 E SPENCE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1014 E SPENCE Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1014 E SPENCE Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1014 E SPENCE Avenue has a pool.
Does 1014 E SPENCE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1014 E SPENCE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1014 E SPENCE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1014 E SPENCE Avenue has units with dishwashers.
