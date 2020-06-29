1014 E SPENCE Avenue

2 bedroom 2 bath condo in ground floor very convenient to the ASU campus. Complex features a fitness center and a swimming pool and spa. Washer & dryer in unit and all appliances available. Updated baths and kitchen. Link to apply https://apply.link/2BZEjN7
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
