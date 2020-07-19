All apartments in Tempe
Find more places like 1012 West 16th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tempe, AZ
/
1012 West 16th Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1012 West 16th Street

1012 West 16th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tempe
See all
Holdeman
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1012 West 16th Street, Tempe, AZ 85281
Holdeman

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,274 sf home is located in Tempe, AZ. This home features hardwood floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, tiled kitchen with black appliances, dining area and 2 car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time. Arizona residents may be subject to local taxes and processing fees.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1012 West 16th Street have any available units?
1012 West 16th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1012 West 16th Street have?
Some of 1012 West 16th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1012 West 16th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1012 West 16th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1012 West 16th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1012 West 16th Street is pet friendly.
Does 1012 West 16th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1012 West 16th Street offers parking.
Does 1012 West 16th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1012 West 16th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1012 West 16th Street have a pool?
No, 1012 West 16th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1012 West 16th Street have accessible units?
No, 1012 West 16th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1012 West 16th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1012 West 16th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mission Springs Apartments
1311 W Baseline Rd
Tempe, AZ 85283
Sonesta On University
1975 E University Dr
Tempe, AZ 85281
The Local Apartments by Mark-Taylor
750 S. Ash Ave
Tempe, AZ 85281
Villatree Apartments
1750 S Price Rd
Tempe, AZ 85281
Riverside
625 W 1st St
Tempe, AZ 85281
Tides on Lemon
1224 East Lemon Street
Tempe, AZ 85281
San Portella
2155 S 55th St
Tempe, AZ 85282
Ten01
1001 E Playa Del Norte Dr
Tempe, AZ 85281

Similar Pages

Tempe 1 BedroomsTempe 2 Bedrooms
Tempe Apartments with ParkingTempe Apartments with Pools
Tempe Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown TempeRiversideSunset
AlegreHoldemanNorth Tempe College
University HeightsNorth Tempe Indian Bend

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeRio Salado College
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Paradise Valley Community College