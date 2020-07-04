All apartments in Tempe
Last updated January 27 2020 at 11:48 PM

1012 East Diamond Drive

1012 East Diamond Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1012 East Diamond Drive, Tempe, AZ 85283

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3d TOUR!

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=8gwnkX9ydbX

Great 3 bedroom, 1 bath home in the heart of Tempe. Located Near Rural and Guadalupe! Private Gated patio with ample storage and a full laundry. Come check this unit out. Call AJ Smith @ (480) 568-2666 or email AJ@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,395, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,743.75, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1012 East Diamond Drive have any available units?
1012 East Diamond Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
Is 1012 East Diamond Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1012 East Diamond Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1012 East Diamond Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1012 East Diamond Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1012 East Diamond Drive offer parking?
No, 1012 East Diamond Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1012 East Diamond Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1012 East Diamond Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1012 East Diamond Drive have a pool?
No, 1012 East Diamond Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1012 East Diamond Drive have accessible units?
No, 1012 East Diamond Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1012 East Diamond Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1012 East Diamond Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1012 East Diamond Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1012 East Diamond Drive has units with air conditioning.

