Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning fireplace microwave refrigerator

Fantastic studio apartment close to ASU. Remodeled with new flooring, paint, cabinets, bath fixtures, door, counter tops and AC units only a year ago. Move in Ready! Pets under 25lbs with Owner Approval. Renters insurance required. Security deposit is $1025, One Time $250 admin fee 3.3% rental sales tax and municipal service fee added to monthly rent. $49.95 application fee per adult 18 and over. Tenant to verify all utilities.