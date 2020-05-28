Rent Calculator
Last updated January 12 2020 at 10:09 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1001 E weber Drive
1001 East Weber Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
1001 East Weber Drive, Tempe, AZ 85281
East Rio
Amenities
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
Fully furnished modern decor!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1001 E weber Drive have any available units?
1001 E weber Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
Tempe, AZ
.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Tempe Rent Report
.
Is 1001 E weber Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1001 E weber Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1001 E weber Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1001 E weber Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Tempe
.
Does 1001 E weber Drive offer parking?
No, 1001 E weber Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1001 E weber Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1001 E weber Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1001 E weber Drive have a pool?
No, 1001 E weber Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1001 E weber Drive have accessible units?
No, 1001 E weber Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1001 E weber Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1001 E weber Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1001 E weber Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1001 E weber Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
