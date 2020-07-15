All apartments in Surprise
Surprise, AZ
24035 N 165TH Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

24035 N 165TH Drive

24035 North 165th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

24035 North 165th Drive, Surprise, AZ 85387

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
3 BED +DEN WITH DOORS 3 BA 2256 SQ. FT SINGLE LEVEL HOME IN ASANTE SUBDIVSION IN SURPRISE. EAT IN KITCHEN, SPLIT FLOOR PLAN GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, SEPARATE TUB AND SHOWER IN MASTER

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24035 N 165TH Drive have any available units?
24035 N 165TH Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 24035 N 165TH Drive have?
Some of 24035 N 165TH Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24035 N 165TH Drive currently offering any rent specials?
24035 N 165TH Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24035 N 165TH Drive pet-friendly?
No, 24035 N 165TH Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 24035 N 165TH Drive offer parking?
Yes, 24035 N 165TH Drive offers parking.
Does 24035 N 165TH Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24035 N 165TH Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24035 N 165TH Drive have a pool?
No, 24035 N 165TH Drive does not have a pool.
Does 24035 N 165TH Drive have accessible units?
No, 24035 N 165TH Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 24035 N 165TH Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24035 N 165TH Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 24035 N 165TH Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 24035 N 165TH Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
