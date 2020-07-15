3 BED +DEN WITH DOORS 3 BA 2256 SQ. FT SINGLE LEVEL HOME IN ASANTE SUBDIVSION IN SURPRISE. EAT IN KITCHEN, SPLIT FLOOR PLAN GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, SEPARATE TUB AND SHOWER IN MASTER
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 24035 N 165TH Drive have any available units?
24035 N 165TH Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 24035 N 165TH Drive have?
Some of 24035 N 165TH Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24035 N 165TH Drive currently offering any rent specials?
24035 N 165TH Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.