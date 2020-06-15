20481 N ENCHANTMENT Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage internet access

FULLY FURNISHED BOOKED AVAIL NOW through Oct 31, 2019 in the most beautiful part of Sun City is Grand. These active adult community homes are newer, bigger and better without a doubt. Step inside through the private courtyard into this gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 bath home has an open floor plan with a split bedroom design for the ultimate privacy. The 3rd bedroom is set as an office or bedroom with a comfortable queen sofa sleeper. Step inside the home to a great room with brand new furniture facing a beautiful feature TV wall. The great room with its dramatic open windows to the lush and private backyard will be sure to impress. From the open kitchen you can sit and enjoy breakfast or a chat will doing meal prep for family and friends at the breakfast bar. Serve a meal indoors or out with seating for 6 in two locations.The kitchen is fully equipped and boasts tons of counter space. Stainless appliances and sunny eat in kitchen. The master is large and has a brand new queen bed and TV. The en-suite master bath has walk in everything, a shower and a walk in closet. Private toilet room too. The 2nd bedroom has a queen bed and is split from the master. Shares a hall full bath with bedroom 3. The slider takes you to a peaceful backyard and built in BBQ. Dinner seating for six against the backdrop of a private rock waterfall. This home has a laundry room, 3 car garage, soft water, filtered water and awesome WIFI and cable.



This one will go fast all year long. Active Adult Community.