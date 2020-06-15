All apartments in Surprise
20481 N ENCHANTMENT Drive
Last updated April 20 2020 at 9:29 AM

20481 N ENCHANTMENT Drive

20481 North Enchantment Drive · (480) 409-4844
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

20481 North Enchantment Drive, Surprise, AZ 85387
Sun City Grand

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$4,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1874 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
FULLY FURNISHED BOOKED AVAIL NOW through Oct 31, 2019 in the most beautiful part of Sun City is Grand. These active adult community homes are newer, bigger and better without a doubt. Step inside through the private courtyard into this gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 bath home has an open floor plan with a split bedroom design for the ultimate privacy. The 3rd bedroom is set as an office or bedroom with a comfortable queen sofa sleeper. Step inside the home to a great room with brand new furniture facing a beautiful feature TV wall. The great room with its dramatic open windows to the lush and private backyard will be sure to impress. From the open kitchen you can sit and enjoy breakfast or a chat will doing meal prep for family and friends at the breakfast bar. Serve a meal indoors or out with seating for 6 in two locations.The kitchen is fully equipped and boasts tons of counter space. Stainless appliances and sunny eat in kitchen. The master is large and has a brand new queen bed and TV. The en-suite master bath has walk in everything, a shower and a walk in closet. Private toilet room too. The 2nd bedroom has a queen bed and is split from the master. Shares a hall full bath with bedroom 3. The slider takes you to a peaceful backyard and built in BBQ. Dinner seating for six against the backdrop of a private rock waterfall. This home has a laundry room, 3 car garage, soft water, filtered water and awesome WIFI and cable.

This one will go fast all year long. Active Adult Community.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20481 N ENCHANTMENT Drive have any available units?
20481 N ENCHANTMENT Drive has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 20481 N ENCHANTMENT Drive have?
Some of 20481 N ENCHANTMENT Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20481 N ENCHANTMENT Drive currently offering any rent specials?
20481 N ENCHANTMENT Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20481 N ENCHANTMENT Drive pet-friendly?
No, 20481 N ENCHANTMENT Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 20481 N ENCHANTMENT Drive offer parking?
Yes, 20481 N ENCHANTMENT Drive does offer parking.
Does 20481 N ENCHANTMENT Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20481 N ENCHANTMENT Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20481 N ENCHANTMENT Drive have a pool?
No, 20481 N ENCHANTMENT Drive does not have a pool.
Does 20481 N ENCHANTMENT Drive have accessible units?
No, 20481 N ENCHANTMENT Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 20481 N ENCHANTMENT Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20481 N ENCHANTMENT Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 20481 N ENCHANTMENT Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 20481 N ENCHANTMENT Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
