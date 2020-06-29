19972 N Coyote Lakes Parkway

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

AWESOME LOCATION & AMAZING MOUNTAIN & GOLF COURSE VIEWS! Home overlooks the 6th Tee Box & Fairway of the Coyote Lakes Golf Course. Great eat-in kitchen, with refrigerator, white cabinets, bay windows to enjoy the fabulous views. Living room has vaulted ceilings with gas fireplace & a den/office with double doors, off the Living room. Split floorplan with master bedroom overlooking the view, master bath has double sinks & large walk-in closet. Sunshades on all windows. Home includes washer & dryer. Enjoy the full size Pebble Tec pool with custom rock waterfall & kool decking surrounding this self cleaning pool. Covered patio with sunshades & two car garage with storage cabinets. IT IS A GREAT PLACE TO LIVE!