Home
/
Surprise, AZ
/
19972 N Coyote Lakes Parkway
Last updated April 28 2020 at 10:49 AM

19972 N Coyote Lakes Parkway

19972 N Coyote Lakes Pkwy · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Surprise
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

19972 N Coyote Lakes Pkwy, Surprise, AZ 85378
Coyote Lakes

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
AWESOME LOCATION & AMAZING MOUNTAIN & GOLF COURSE VIEWS! Home overlooks the 6th Tee Box & Fairway of the Coyote Lakes Golf Course. Great eat-in kitchen, with refrigerator, white cabinets, bay windows to enjoy the fabulous views. Living room has vaulted ceilings with gas fireplace & a den/office with double doors, off the Living room. Split floorplan with master bedroom overlooking the view, master bath has double sinks & large walk-in closet. Sunshades on all windows. Home includes washer & dryer. Enjoy the full size Pebble Tec pool with custom rock waterfall & kool decking surrounding this self cleaning pool. Covered patio with sunshades & two car garage with storage cabinets. IT IS A GREAT PLACE TO LIVE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19972 N Coyote Lakes Parkway have any available units?
19972 N Coyote Lakes Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 19972 N Coyote Lakes Parkway have?
Some of 19972 N Coyote Lakes Parkway's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19972 N Coyote Lakes Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
19972 N Coyote Lakes Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19972 N Coyote Lakes Parkway pet-friendly?
No, 19972 N Coyote Lakes Parkway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 19972 N Coyote Lakes Parkway offer parking?
Yes, 19972 N Coyote Lakes Parkway offers parking.
Does 19972 N Coyote Lakes Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19972 N Coyote Lakes Parkway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19972 N Coyote Lakes Parkway have a pool?
Yes, 19972 N Coyote Lakes Parkway has a pool.
Does 19972 N Coyote Lakes Parkway have accessible units?
No, 19972 N Coyote Lakes Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 19972 N Coyote Lakes Parkway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19972 N Coyote Lakes Parkway has units with dishwashers.
Does 19972 N Coyote Lakes Parkway have units with air conditioning?
No, 19972 N Coyote Lakes Parkway does not have units with air conditioning.

