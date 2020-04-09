19794 N COYOTE LAKES Parkway

Amenities
Gorgeous Rental Home in the Golf Course Community of Coyote Lakes. Situated on a Golf Course view lot w/soothing palette, neutral tiled floors, formal dining room, plant shelves, plantation shutters/window blinds, built-in decorative shelves, ceiling fans, & fireplace for those chilly AZ evenings. Granite kitchen counters, center island, breakfast bar, pantry, & plethora of wood cabinets w/hardware. 3 Generous sized bedrooms, plush carpet, ample closets, & 2 baths. Patio access from master retreat w/private en suite & walk-in closet. Enjoy the backyard covered patio & colorful desert plants. Epoxy garage floor. Community Clubhouse, Pool, & Tennis Courts. *AGENTS PLEASE SEE REALTOR REMARKS