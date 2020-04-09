All apartments in Surprise
Surprise, AZ
19794 N COYOTE LAKES Parkway
Last updated April 20 2020 at 9:29 AM

19794 N COYOTE LAKES Parkway

19794 N Coyote Lakes Pkwy · (602) 288-3305 ext. 266
Location

19794 N Coyote Lakes Pkwy, Surprise, AZ 85378
Coyote Lakes

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1803 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Gorgeous Rental Home in the Golf Course Community of Coyote Lakes. Situated on a Golf Course view lot w/soothing palette, neutral tiled floors, formal dining room, plant shelves, plantation shutters/window blinds, built-in decorative shelves, ceiling fans, & fireplace for those chilly AZ evenings. Granite kitchen counters, center island, breakfast bar, pantry, & plethora of wood cabinets w/hardware. 3 Generous sized bedrooms, plush carpet, ample closets, & 2 baths. Patio access from master retreat w/private en suite & walk-in closet. Enjoy the backyard covered patio & colorful desert plants. Epoxy garage floor. Community Clubhouse, Pool, & Tennis Courts. *AGENTS PLEASE SEE REALTOR REMARKS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19794 N COYOTE LAKES Parkway have any available units?
19794 N COYOTE LAKES Parkway has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 19794 N COYOTE LAKES Parkway have?
Some of 19794 N COYOTE LAKES Parkway's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19794 N COYOTE LAKES Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
19794 N COYOTE LAKES Parkway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19794 N COYOTE LAKES Parkway pet-friendly?
No, 19794 N COYOTE LAKES Parkway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 19794 N COYOTE LAKES Parkway offer parking?
Yes, 19794 N COYOTE LAKES Parkway does offer parking.
Does 19794 N COYOTE LAKES Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19794 N COYOTE LAKES Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19794 N COYOTE LAKES Parkway have a pool?
Yes, 19794 N COYOTE LAKES Parkway has a pool.
Does 19794 N COYOTE LAKES Parkway have accessible units?
No, 19794 N COYOTE LAKES Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 19794 N COYOTE LAKES Parkway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19794 N COYOTE LAKES Parkway has units with dishwashers.
Does 19794 N COYOTE LAKES Parkway have units with air conditioning?
No, 19794 N COYOTE LAKES Parkway does not have units with air conditioning.
